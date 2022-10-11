Getting behind the wheel and learning go-kart basics with Victory Lane

The basics of driving a go-kart at Victory Lane QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy is learning the go-kart basics and getting behind the wheel!

We learned the art and skill of go-kart racing on the indoor course at Victory Lane. As the weather gets cooler, folks are moving their recreational activities indoors. We will learn the basics: how to maneuver the kart using the steering wheel - ten and two - how to use the brakes to get through corners. We will learn to not push gas and brakes at the same time.

Taking the wheel of a go-kart at Victory Lane Speed & Obstacles: We will turn up the energy by attempting to race or how to manage our way through an obstacle course. (WBTV)

We are live from @VLKCHARLOTTE Victory Lane learning how to drive and take those turns in a Go Kart! Can @cherylbrayboy handle the speed? Watch live! @MaryKingTV @WBTVKristenM #Racing #CLT pic.twitter.com/VTQeth1yxA — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) October 11, 2022

Speed & Obstacles: We will turn up the energy by attempting to race or how to manage our way through an obstacle course.

