Move over pumpkin spice latte, here comes the blood moon rising

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Fall food is great, but there’s a new twist on classic autumn drinks. Rusty Lewer, the founder of Your Charlotte Bartender brings you the blood moon rising, a drink bursting with blood oranges and homemade pumpkin spice syrup.
🎃Blood Moon Rising
2oz rye whiskey
1oz fresh pressed blood orange juice
1oz homemade pumpkin spice syrup
.5oz fresh pressed lemon juice
2 dashes angostura bitters
Garnish with dehydrated blood orange wheel and mint spring
Please consider supporting the Madelyn’s Fund where you can bid On Your Charlotte Bartender hosting a mixology class privately at home.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.