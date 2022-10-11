Move over pumpkin spice latte, here comes the blood moon rising

Try out this strong revamp of pumpkin goodness over the coffee.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Fall food is great, but there’s a new twist on classic autumn drinks. Rusty Lewer, the founder of Your Charlotte Bartender brings you the blood moon rising, a drink bursting with blood oranges and homemade pumpkin spice syrup.

🎃Blood Moon Rising

2oz rye whiskey

1oz fresh pressed blood orange juice

1oz homemade pumpkin spice syrup

.5oz fresh pressed lemon juice

2 dashes angostura bitters

Garnish with dehydrated blood orange wheel and mint spring

Please consider supporting the Madelyn’s Fund where you can bid On Your Charlotte Bartender hosting a mixology class privately at home.

