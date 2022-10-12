Druminyasa: Connect with drum playing like never before

Druminyasa combines music and yoga You can feel the vibrations of the drums as you connect breath, heartbeat, mind, and body to your practice.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Looking for a peaceful way to unwind and enjoy some physical activity? If so, then Druminyasa, which intertwines drumming rhythms and yoga movements, could be just the thing for you.

Brad Ellsworth created Druminyasa by connecting his love for drums and movement.

“It’s taking the practice of yoga which is a powerful and distressing practice, and combining it with rhythm,” Ellsworth said.

In the past, Druminyasa has been featured by major media outlets such as The Washington Times and CBS.

Tomorrow, you can test out the yoga drum classes at Resident Culture. Be sure to bring a water bottle, yoga mat, or blanket.

