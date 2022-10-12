Jam together: Community event seeking to build unity and uplifting others

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Jam and join the musical community at Charlotte Spark! The community event hopes to create unity and uplift other artists.
The event will spotlight opportunities for hard-working people with flint for talent.
Artists like, Tony Gilchrist is participating in the event.
“I’m a serial entrepreneur,” Gilchrist. “You have to build a solid network. Now it’s time to call up some cards and see who wants to show up.”
You can join the jam fam and get tickets at charlottespark.com.
