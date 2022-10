Keeping the dream rolling at Gingham Girl A little shop in downtown Monroe started with a love of baking, a unique idea and a pop-up market.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A little shop in downtown Monroe started with a love of baking, a unique idea and a pop-up market.

Now Gingham Girl Cake Rolls and Creations is a full-time business.

QC Morning went to check it out. Watch the video above for what we learned.

You may also like: The secret to Port-A-Pit’s Famous Chicken

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.