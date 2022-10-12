Shine your discs for the Discs Golf Pro Tour

The Disc Golf Pro Tour is coming to Charlotte Also known as Frisbee golf, the flying disc sport has similar rules to regular golf.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The sport of disc golf is growing rapidly, and the pro tour is underway. The Disc Golf Pro Tour Championship presented by Barbasol is Oct. 13-16 in Charlotte.

Also known as Frisbee golf, the flying disc sport has similar rules to regular golf. Disc golf differs by throwing a specialized plastic disc off the tee and eventually putting it out into a chain-catching metal basket.

“We’re the PGA of disc golf,” Jeff Spring, the CEO of Disc Golf Pro Tour, said. “Just like golf, you have fairway drivers, wedges, and putters. The faster the disc the harder the accuracy.”

Springs said the game is easy to get into, but hard to perfect.

You can learn more about the game and ticket details at www.dgpt.com.

