Take on your anxiety this National face your fears day

Show those fears who's boss this National Face Your Fears Day Breathing exercises and gradual exposure are ways to step out of your comfort zone.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We all have something that scares or concerns us. Theresa Leskowat with Clear Vista Counseling provides ways to break out of our comfort zone.

“On a scale from 1-10 we would break it down,” Leskowat explains. “If we talked about a spider, what anxiety level would that be? We slowly ramp it up, then after talking about it for a while, we look at pictures.”

Leskowat also recommends breathing exercises to get out of a fight or flight situation.

You can use your breath and slow down your breathing to alert the brain that everything is okay. Gradual exposure to spiders or anything mentioned above can also expand your comfort zone.

