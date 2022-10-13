‘Men of Change’ exhibit honors influential African American men The display will appear at both the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts+Culture and Levine Museum of the New South through March 12, 2023.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A new exhibit honoring significant African American men is now on display in Charlotte.

The “Men of Change” exhibit highlights such men as Muhammad Ali, James Baldwin, Ta-Nehisi Coates, W.E.B. DuBois and Kendrick Lamar.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was at the Gantt Center in uptown Charlotte to check out the exhibit.

We are live from @HBGanttCenter to give you an inside look at the Men of Change Exhibition. It features 27 powerful and influential black men of the 20th & 21st centuries. @cherylbrayboy @MaryKingTV @WBTVKristenM #Art #CLT pic.twitter.com/GwIfamQaDe — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) October 13, 2022

