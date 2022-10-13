‘Men of Change’ exhibit honors influential African American men

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was at the Gantt Center in uptown Charlotte to check out the exhibit.

‘Men of Change’ exhibit honors influential African American men The display will appear at both the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts+Culture and Levine Museum of the New South through March 12, 2023.

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A new exhibit honoring significant African American men is now on display in Charlotte.

The “Men of Change” exhibit highlights such men as Muhammad Ali, James Baldwin, Ta-Nehisi Coates, W.E.B. DuBois and Kendrick Lamar.

The display will appear at both the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts+Culture and Levine Museum of the New South through March 12, 2023.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was at the Gantt Center in uptown Charlotte to check out the exhibit.

'Men of Change' exhibit now in Charlotte The exhibit runs through March 12, 2023.

You may also like: Jam together: Community event seeks to build unity, uplift others

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

QC Morning