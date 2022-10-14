Free community event: Every mom deserves to have a baby shower “Community Baby Shower” is an outreach program.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s something especially first-time moms-to-be look forward to having - a baby shower.

But for a lot of women, having a baby shower is not an option. “Community Baby Shower” is Christ Embassy Charlotte church’s outreach program for the Tuckaseegee Road area, helping to meet the needs of the local community. It’s a free event!

This weekend, there’s a community baby shower for moms to visit. There will be lunch, games, and prizes. Food, gift cards, diapers, and instructional lessons will be donated by several local sponsors.

Additionally, each mother gets a gift basket worth $100.

Pastor Famesha Okoeka, senior pastor of Christ Embassy Charlotte and host of the baby shower, joined us on QC Morning to talk about the event and how you can help mothers in need.

Here’s more information on the event and location.

