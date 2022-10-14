Run for research at the St. Jude Walk/Run this weekend in Uptown

Get ready for the St. Jude Walk/Run this weekend St. Jude is holding a Walk/Run this weekend in Charlotte to raise awareness against childhood cancer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Feeling philanthropic? You can support families and children’s health this weekend by attending the St. Jude Walk/Run in Uptown.

The run, which serves as a fundraising and awareness event for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, will take place this Sunday, Oct. 16 on Mint Street between Truist Field and Romare Bearden Park.

The free event offers a 5K run, one-mile race, and the Kids Dash.

Families receiving care at St. Jude never get a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food due the donations of others.

The research is shared freely, so doctors and scientists in Charlotte can use these findings to save children in our community.

In fact, Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital in Charlotte is an affiliate clinic of St. Jude.

Learn more about the event and hospital at stjude.org/walkCharlotte.

Also: ‘Damian’ from ‘Mean Girls’ talks about musical’s Charlotte run

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.