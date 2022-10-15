You’ll fall for this device that prevents falling

Combat falling with balance exercises Moving your head slowly from left to right is a great way to understand levels of dizziness.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As we mature in age, we may see balance changes. The FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Center has the tools to help in rehabilitation. Aaron Beck, a Concord representative with FYZICAL, details the overhead system and how it works.

The safety overhead system and harness help the patient’s stability and ensure they won’t fall. In addition, the strength builds confidence as patients step on uneven surfaces.

“The whole concept is, ‘how do we help you from feeling debilitated’?” Beck asks. “Whatever you want to do as far as walking with a cane, or to a cane to just walking confidently on your own.”

The infrared goggles identify balance that may be visual and not just physical. FYZICAL also provides orthopedic rehabilitation, especially for senior individuals with dizziness symptoms.

You can try these exercises to check your balance levels.

Walk slowly up the stairs or stand on one leg and see if you can hold it for 10 seconds. Slowly moving your head from left to right can help you detect areas of instability.

You can learn more about the balance tools and FYZICAL at https://www.fyzical.com/concord-nc.

