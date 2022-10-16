Do you believe in ghosts? The NoDa neighborhood played host to tours this weekend

Do you believe in ghosts? Check out these tours in NoDa this weekend Dig into the spooky haunts of the NoDa neighborhood of Charlotte this weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Halloween is just around the corner, which means that creepy decorations, candy goodies and scary movies are everywhere you look.

A classic way to celebrate the occasion though is with ghost tours, one of which happened right here in the Queen City this weekend.

The NoDa neighborhood hosted several tours on Saturday night, stopping at eight different locations throughout the area. During the tours, guides talked about the history of and ghost sightings at each of the stops.

The tours have been going on for 13 years now and are completely volunteer-led.

One of those volunteers, Michele Lemere, stopped by the QC Life studio earlier in the week to talk more about the event.

