The Crescent University City Wine Fest is returning!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Crescent University City Wine Fest will take place Saturday, October 22 at Armored Cow Brewing Company.

University City Wine Fest is an annual celebration that features wines from around the world, local brewers and live music. It takes place in the exciting and diverse University City community near the lake and boardwalk. The festival supports local small businesses and attracts visitors to Charlotte from across the region.

It offers a fun, cultural community experience in the Charlotte region and supports small local businesses.

The event will feature over 50 different wines, ciders and brews.

