Finding that perfect pumpkin at Hall Family Farm QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was at Hall Family Farm. She found that perfect pumpkin and then did a little decorating!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The leaves have been changing colors and now the temperatures are dropping.

It’s not even getting out of the 50s Tuesday, which means fall is definitely in the air!

So you know what that means? It means it’s time to take a trip to the pumpkin patch!

Our @cherylbrayboy is at @HallFamilyFarm picking pumpkins and solving the corn maze!! pic.twitter.com/KQ02g5JUTA — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) October 18, 2022

She also explored one portion of the seven-acre corn maze with two miles of interconnecting paths.

We took on the challenge based on this scenario: a train robbery has occurred at Hall Family Farm!

Check out this video to see how Cheryl did!

