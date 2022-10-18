Indulge away! Making Ice SCREAM Sundae Cupcakes for National Chocolate Cupcake Day

Making Ice SCREAM Sundae Cupcakes for National Chocolate Cupcake Day Also, “SAS or Treat” starts this Saturday, Oct. 22, and runs through Halloween.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We don’t need a reason to indulge in a chocolate cupcake, but it’s nice to know we have one!

Tuesday is National Chocolate Cupcake Day and you know we couldn’t let the day pass without celebrating!

Kaitlyn Alvas with SAS Cupcakes joined us to celebrate cupcakes and Halloween with the Ice SCREAM Sundae Cupcakes.

It’s chocolate cake and Hershey’s syrup filling, topped with vanilla frosting and lots of fun decorations.

Seriously, how good does that sound?!

We made EYE SCREAM cupcakes with @SASCupcakesNC today and they are sooooo cute! They have special flavors until Halloween…then new ones before Thanksgiving…then more for the December holidays! pic.twitter.com/HhvhTKCiJI — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) October 18, 2022

Also, “SAS or Treat” starts this Saturday, Oct. 22, and runs through Halloween.

There’s “spooktacular” treats, photobooths and candy for all the kids who stop by!

Find out more on SAS’ website.

