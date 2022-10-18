Learn how to make your own buttercream with Sweet Spot Studio

Alyssa Barefield, general manager of Sweet Spot Studio, is showing how to make her American buttercream ahead of two upcoming frosting board classes. Alyssa Barefield, general manager of Sweet Spot Studio, is showing how to make her American buttercream ahead of two upcoming frosting board classes. (Provided photo)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Move over, fruit boards; there’s a new sweet board in town. Meet the frosting board.

This new food trend is fairly versatile in that you can use fruits, cookies and/or cakes to dip into sauces, fruits, candies, etc.

Alyssa Barefield, general manager of Sweet Spot Studio, is showing how to make her American buttercream ahead of two upcoming frosting board classes.

The first is Nov. 3 at Hi-Wire Brewing and the second is Nov. 15 at HopFly Brewing Company. These Craft(y) Bake and Brew classes will take about 45 minutes and include a drink and a lesson on how to make Instagram-worthy cookies and food boards.

Buttercream recipe

Ingredients:

8 ounces butter

2 ½ cups powdered sugar

¼ cup heavy cream

2 teaspoons vanilla

Pinch of salt

Instructions:

Whip butter until smooth and fluffy

Add in the powdered sugar and mix until combined

While mixing, slowly pour in the heavy cream and beat until buttercream is smooth and fluffy

Mix in vanilla and salt

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.