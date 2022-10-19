Checking out the new amenities at Birkdale Village Along The Parkway, you’ll find new resort-inspired amenities plus some exciting eateries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There are some new amenities at Birkdale Village!

Along The Parkway, you’ll find new resort-inspired amenities plus some exciting eateries. There’s also a new stage at the Plaza!

We wanted to check these new amenities out, so QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was at Birkdale Village to give us a tour.

New amenities at Birkdale Village We wanted to check them out, so QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was at Birkdale Village to give us a tour.

You may also like: Longtime Charlotte Dairy Queen up for sale, listed at $1.4 million

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.