Fall at Biltmore Estate: Everything to know before planning your trip

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - From the changing leaves to getting ready for Christmas, it’s a busy time of year at America’s largest home.

We’re talking about Biltmore Estate, and one of the top suggestions for a visit in the fall is to take the hour-long guided rooftop tour.

This tour offers wildly impressive photo ops and provides a closer look at the design and construction of the house in areas that many guests never visit.

There’s so much more happening at Biltmore, so we checked in with LeeAnn Donnelly about everything to see and do this fall!

