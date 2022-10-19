Keep your skin and joints strong with these Collagen powder tips

Collagen powder do's and don'ts Use the recommended serving provided on the side of the container.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As we get older, our joints and skin lose strength. Collagen can help but you should choose wisely with collagen powders and general supplements.

“We are looking for a good supplement, so make sure it is third-party tested,” Matt Dengler, owner of RxRD Nutrition, says. " If we’re looking for any collagen, especially collagen protein, make sure it is paired with vitamin C; that will help with the absorption of the collagen.

When adding collagen protein to daily meals like smoothies and oatmeal, use the recommended serving size found on the side of the collagen container.

It takes time to see the results of collagen power. If you are building body mass, you may take more protein than others but be careful.

