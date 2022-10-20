157 years: Second oldest African American church celebrates homecoming

Rockwell is a frontrunner in addressing not only spirituality but impacting the overall improvement of AA health, education, socioeconomics, etc.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Historic Rockwell AME Zion Church celebrates its 157-year homecoming on Oct. 23. Rockwell is a growing pillar for the Charlotte community.

The church’s growth--despite slavery and racism--is found in the very ground it stands on.

“The land was donated,” Reverend Jordan B Boyd said. “We were originally worshiping in Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church. The members formed their congregation and from there we have almost 16 acres of land.”

The church itself has expanded in the last few years with a track/field, fruits & vegetable garden, fellowship center, clothing closet, senior activities, etc. All additions create a better quality of life for church members and the community overall.

Learn more about the Rockwell church and its history at www.rockwellamezchurch.org and www.facebook.com/rockwellamez.

