Just 8 beautiful fall photos from around North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Breathe in, breathe out... Fall is here. The temperatures are getting cooler in your certified most accurate forecast and the leaves continue to change colors all over the Carolinas. Take a quick break with us and enjoy these beautiful autumn foliage sights.

All photos featured were either sent to WBTV through the free WBTV First Alert Weather app or are photos in which viewers have tagged the WBTV News Instagram account. Give them a ❤️.

Let’s start with this beautiful, scenic sunrise shot from Morrow Mountain.

We could get used to seeing that view every morning.

Next, check out this view from the Appalachian Mountains.

“How lucky can a guy be to call a place like this home. Love this time of year!” Couldn’t agree with you more, fellow fall lover.

This couple said “I do” while overlooking an incredible view! Check out this shot from Rough Ridge on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

A viewer, David, sent us this photo of beautiful fall colors surrounding the Linville River.

Winter tried to photo bomb this shot from the Blue Ridge Parkway of Grandfather Mountain’s Mile High Bridge.

“I am not ready for winter’s rude interruption of autumn!”

Skip over the fall season? Not in Ashe County.

Take a drive through the mountains and enjoy these fall colors.

“Don’t you wish you were there?!” We do.

And finally, a quick visual trip to Watauga County.

The vibes are vibrant!

