Changes in the greater Charlotte housing market

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’ve watched over the last couple of years as the housing market went crazy, with houses selling in no time and prices skyrocketing.

But are things starting to level off?

According to the RE/MAX National Housing Report, there were just over 6,000 homes on the market in the greater Charlotte market in September.

That’s nearly 87% higher than in September 2021. The average home spent 31 days on the market.

So, while there may be more inventory, prices are still higher.

In September, the median sale price was $390,000. For comparison, in August, the median sale price was $400,000.

However, it was at $345,000 last September.

So, the question becomes if this is the time to start looking into either buying or selling.

Tiffany Johannes, a RE/MAX executive, was on QC Morning to help us break it all down.

