Five-year anniversary: Get your skates ready for the pop-up Skate Rink at Resident Culture

Resident Culture celebrates five years with a pop-up roller rink The fun begins Saturday with a 15 and under Kids’ Jam, which is an open skate for skateboarders and those with quad roller skates.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Resident Culture Brewing Co. is celebrating its five-year anniversary with an all-day party featuring live music, a pop-up skate park, karaoke, food, tap takeovers, special beer releases and more.

The anniversary celebrates the beer, skate and art cultures in Charlotte, with each piece being important to the brewery’s culture. The party’s theme and design are based off of the former skateboarding magazine, “Thrasher.”

“We knew we were obsessed with Midwood and Charlotte as a city,” Amanda McLamb, CEO and co-owner of Resident Culture Brewing Co., said. ”Today we have huge silos outside the brewery for our grain, we’ve expanded to a second location in South End, and we’re slowly growing in terms of our brewing capabilities.”

The fun begins Saturday with a 15-and-under Kids’ Jam, which is an open skate for skateboarders and those with quad roller skates.

Free 30-minute beginner lessons are offered as well. Then there is the Porch Party in the morning featuring live music and pop-ups from El Toro Bruto and Resident Culture Killer Coffee. Finally, attendees can compete in the Jam Skate Competition, and end the celebration with an open skate afterward.

Director of Brewing Operations Chris Tropeano and his team are releasing new drinks to commemorate the company’s milestone.

Ego Death, the highest-rated bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout, pushes the level of alcoholic beverages. The drink has five versions in various flavors, including a brand new flavor, “Compost Cookie,” that’ll have every sweet ingredient but the kitchen sink.

You can check out more details on the party and drinks at https://residentculturebrewing.com.

Related: A pop-up skating rink is in Charlotte this weekend

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.