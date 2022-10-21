Jack and Jill: 65 years of legacy jewels and future gems

Jack and Jill Charlotte chapter celebrates 65th anniversary In 1957, the organization was chartered, and the local organization has nearly 100 active moms and 40 associates.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Jack and Jill of America, Inc. Charlotte chapter is observing its 65th anniversary with the “Honoring our Legacy Jewels and Cultivating our Future Gems” theme.

“We have been working hard,” Jeanine Craft, co-chair of the Charlotte Chapter, said. “During that time African-American children didn’t have access to all the programs, so when you say the mothers are pioneers of that, it’s really remarkable to stand on the shoulders of such great women and we want to celebrate that this weekend.”

The organization prides itself on nurturing future African-American leaders by strengthening children through leadership development, volunteer service, philanthropic giving and civic duty.

The Charlotte chapter will celebrate its decades of service with a luncheon in Uptown Charlotte.

