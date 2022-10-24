WWE’s Austin Theory talks being ‘Mr. Money in the Bank’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - WWE Monday Night Raw takes over the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Monday night!
Before the big show, we had “Mr. Money in the Bank” himself, WWE superstar Austin Theory, on QC Morning!
Watch what he had to say about coming up through the ranks in the video above!
The Youngest Mr. MITB🚀@WBTVKristenM pic.twitter.com/egiIVLTlTo— Austin Theory (@_Theory1) October 24, 2022
