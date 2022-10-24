WWE’s Austin Theory talks being ‘Mr. Money in the Bank’ Watch what he had to say about coming up through the ranks.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - WWE Monday Night Raw takes over the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Monday night!

Before the big show, we had “Mr. Money in the Bank” himself, WWE superstar Austin Theory, on QC Morning!

Watch what he had to say about coming up through the ranks in the video above!

You may also like: Five-year anniversary: Get your skates ready for the pop-up Skate Rink at Resident Culture

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.