Fall finds to help us look, feel our best Wellness expert Jennifer Walsh joined us on QC Morning with some of her favorite fall finds to help keep us all looking and feeling our best.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We all want to be warm and cozy in the fall, especially as those temperatures start getting lower and lower.

Wellness expert Jennifer Walsh joined us on QC Morning with some of her favorite fall finds to help keep us all looking and feeling our best.

Watch the video above for more on her fall finds.

You may also like: Getting a look inside the High Point fall market

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.