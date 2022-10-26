The Montford Point Marines: The first African American Marines

Honoring Montford Point Marines They are the first African Americans to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps after President Franklin Roosevelt issued an Executive Order (8802) in 1941.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The National Montford Point Marine Association honors the legacy of African American marines with annual awards and scholarship gala. Charlotte Chapter 40 of the National Montford Point Marine Association will host the 1st Annual Awards and Scholarship Gala on Friday, Oct. 28.

Few people know about the “Montford Point Marines” compared to the Army’s “Buffalo Soldiers” or the Air force’s “Tuskegee Airmen’. They are the first African Americans to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps after President Franklin Roosevelt issued an Executive Order (8802) in 1941.

The event date connects with the day the City of Charlotte unveiled Montford Point Street, formerly Phifer Street, to honor the legacy of Montford Point Marines.

Along with presenting numerous service awards and scholarships to two regional students, the chapter will present a Congressional Gold Medal to the family of the original Montford Point Marine.

President Obama signed a law to award all Montford Point Marines with the Congressional Gold Medal in recognition of their personal contribution and service during World War II.

Two of those marines trained right here in Charlotte. Howard P. Perry was the first Montford Point recruit to arrive at Camp Montford Point in 1942. Lieutenant Frederick C. Brand was the first African American Commissioned Officer who attended Johnson C. Smith University. Perry was the first to train at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville as well.

Today, both Marines have a national museum and national monument located in Jacksonville, NC.

