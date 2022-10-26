Understanding student loan debt relief and who qualifies Applications are open now, so we wanted to really break down what it means for you.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Paying back student loans is hard for a lot of people, but now there’s an opportunity to have some of that debt forgiven.

Those who qualify for student loan forgiveness are singles who make $125,000 or less, and married couples making $250,000 or less. They can have $10,000 in federal student loans forgiven.

Then there are those with Pell Grants, which are typically given to low-income students. They will have $20,000 of debt canceled.

Applications are open now, so we wanted to really break down what it means for you.

Mark Henry with Alloy Wealth Management talked with us more about student loan debt relief.

You may also like: Celebrate historical black culture at Johnson C. Smith University Homecoming

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.