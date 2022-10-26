Using our voices: The newest edition of the Acting Our Age series

Acting our Age Series new "Using Our Voices" edition 'Acting Our Age' just released it's new series "Using Our Voices" and here to tell us all about it is Steve Umberger and Lyndall Hare

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - “Using our Voices” is the latest addition to the Acting Our Age series. The show took 10 months to develop in 2022 and tells how the stories of seven people, their historical backgrounds, and how the Silent generation paved the way for the Baby Boomer generation.

The Acting Our Age is a series with people whose life stories show how American history was made.

You can see generation during the pandemic and “Call Me By My Name” a stage-to-film documentary about the creativity of the unhoused community, at http://www.playworksonline.org/p/home.html.

Tickets are available for “Using Our Voices” by calling 704-372-1000 or online at Carolinatix.org.

