‘48 Hours’ Erin Moriarty talks season 3 of ‘My Life of Crime’ podcast Season three of her podcast launches Thursday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’ve talked about it a little bit here on QC Morning recently; a lot of people have a fascination with all things true crime.

For more than 30 years, “48 Hours” has been diving into these cases and correspondent Erin Moriarty has gone from the crime scene to the courtroom to behind prison walls.

Now she’s taking us more behind the scenes with season three of her podcast, My Life of Crime, which launches Thursday.

The first episode, currently on Spotify, looks at the case of 27-year-old Christie Wilson, who walked out of a California casino one October evening and disappeared.

Erin Moriarty joined us from New York to talk about this episode and all of season three of “My Life of Crime.”

