This needle treatment takes care of the most common skin problems

Micro Needling can help common skin problems JoBrent Austin Diehl with Infinity Medspa and Wellness uses the SkinPen device to perform the treatment.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Micro-needling uses tiny needles to pierce the skin in a controlled and precise pattern creating micro-injuries or small, nearly imperceptible holes in your skin.

When the skin is damaged, it produces more collagen, which increases elasticity and firmness in your skin.

Micro-needling reduces common skin ailments like:

• acne scars

• reduction of pore size,

• fine lines/wrinkles

• sun damage

• age spots

• scars

Results may vary depending on the person’s age and the kind of procedure. Most patients need more than one treatment. They recommend a package of 3 or 6 (depending on the patients) and maintenance once per year.

The procedure is not painful, but most treatments are done on the face, neck, and on rare occasions other places.

