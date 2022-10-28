2022 North Carolina OktoberFEST comes to Concord on Saturday

By Brad Dickerson

CONCORD, N.C. (QC Life) - A fun event combining Halloween and Oktoberfest you can take the entire family to, and it’s free to get in!

The North Carolina OktoberFEST is happening in Concord at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center. It runs from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was out at OktoberFEST, where she met up with a food truck operator who made a dish underscoring the cultural history of Oktoberfest.

We also highlighted the entertainment at the festival, which includes traditional Oktoberfest-style games and modern American games like pop-shot basketball.

