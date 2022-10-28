Break down superstitions this National Black Cat Day

Help out black cats this National Black Cats Day Binx’s Home for Black Cats is a black cat rescue located in Asheville, NC.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This National Black Cat Day is a time to learn about black cats and how to be a good resource for them. Binx’s Home for Black Cat is a black cat rescue located in Asheville, NC.

Many black cats need extra care as they are the most euthanized animal in U.S. shelters.

Binx’s works on a foster-based program of giving every cat and kitten a home environment with the organization’s foster parents. The operation won’t have the stress of being in a cage in a shelter, which allows Binx’s to get to know each kitty’s personality and help them to get adopted faster.

“Adopting, in general, is something that we are founded on,” Hannah Soboleski, the Executive Director of Binx’s Home for Black Cats, says. “Whether it’s a black cat or any other cat, one our biggest missions is to let the public know that when you go into these shelters to have an open mind.”

Binx’s offers rescue and TNR services in and around Buncombe County. It is actively working with other companies to change the negative perspective of black cats.

You can see the cute kitties and consider adopting one at www.binxshomeforblackcats.com.

