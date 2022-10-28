Don’t like scary things? Try the Not-So-Spooky Halloween Fest

Gigi's playhouse hosts scare-free Halloween fest The Not-So-Sooky Halloween Fest is for people with Down syndrome and other disabilities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Everyone celebrates Halloween in different ways. Gigi’s Playhouse host the Not-So-Sooky Halloween Fest for people with Down Syndrome.

The event offers a sensory-conscious experience of free Halloween fun including snacks, crafts, face painting, and a movie.

GiGi’s Multisensory Room, which offers a controlled environment with ambient lighting, soothing sounds, tactile toys, and specialized equipment/tools, will be available for participants who need some quiet time during the festivities.

“We’re being sensitive to the sensory aspects of our kids,” Sophie Stephens coordinator of Programs and Volunteer. " “We accept all abilities, whether they are neuro-divergent or neuro-typical.”

You can learn more about Gigi Playhouse events and resources at https://gigisplayhouse.org/charlotte.

