‘Fallin for Fun’ event celebrates the autumn season

Fall festival celebrates the autumn season Celebrate Fall with a variety of attractions, food, treats, and activities promoting community engagement and family fun!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Fallin In Fun Fall Festival is on Oct. 30. Celebrate fall with a variety of attractions, food, treats, and activities promoting community engagement and family fun!

The free event is for the local neighborhood community of Charlotte and surrounding areas.

Some attractions require tickets that be purchased on-site.

Are you excited?

Register and learn more at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fallin-in-fun-charlottes-biggest-fall-festival-tickets-421609353927?aff=erelexpmlt.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.