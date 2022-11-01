U.S. News & World Report releases list of best cities to retire to

Report: Best places to retire to Retiring to the beach? Maybe not; more people are moving up north, according to the report.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When most people talk about retiring, they may picture moving to a beachy area. But according to this year’s list of the top cities to retire, that’s no longer the case.

The U.S. News & World Report says two of the top three cities to retire to were in Pennsylvania. Emily Brandon, senior editor for retirement, says affordable housing and access to healthcare were big concerns for retirees when thinking about where to live.

Here is this year’s list:

Lancaster, PA Harrisburg, PA Pensacola, FL Tampa, FL York, PA Naples, FL Daytona Beach, FL Ann Arbor, MI Allentown, PA Reading, PA

