Making tacos with chef and partner at Que Fresa, Juan Romero

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A new taco place has opened in Charlotte, and the restaurant’s chef came by to show off some taco-making skills.

Juan Romero is the chef and partner at Que Fresa, located on West Morehead Street in the old Picante location.

[Discussing the Taco Takeover in South End]

The menu has some tasty offerings like Tacos Campechano (a street taco with grilled steak, chorizo, crispy cheese, cilantro, onions and guacamole) and Grande MacTaco, inspired by a “staple food item in the United States.” Here’s a hint: You’ll be lovin’ it.

You can check them out yourself at 1500 W. Morehead St. A, Charlotte, or by visiting them online at eatquefresa.com.

