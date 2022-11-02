Making tacos with chef and partner at Que Fresa, Juan Romero

Que Fresa opened last month on West Morehead Street in the old Picante location.

By Brandy Beard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A new taco place has opened in Charlotte, and the restaurant’s chef came by to show off some taco-making skills.

Juan Romero is the chef and partner at Que Fresa, located on West Morehead Street in the old Picante location.

[Discussing the Taco Takeover in South End]

The menu has some tasty offerings like Tacos Campechano (a street taco with grilled steak, chorizo, crispy cheese, cilantro, onions and guacamole) and Grande MacTaco, inspired by a “staple food item in the United States.” Here’s a hint: You’ll be lovin’ it.

You can check them out yourself at 1500 W. Morehead St. A, Charlotte, or by visiting them online at eatquefresa.com.

