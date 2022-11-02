Verse and Vino: Charlotte Mecklenburg Library’s big fundraiser event

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library Foundation's nineth annual fundraising event is here Celebrating reading, writing, and the joys of libraries!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Wine and reading? Yes, please!

Celebrate and support literacy at Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation’s ninth annual Verse and Vino event.

On November 10th, your ticket to the event will allow you to taste wine, buy best-selling books, and enjoy fine cuisine.

Literacy can help unlock an array of information.

“We think that literacy is one of the most important issues out there,” the regional president of Western Carolinas PNC says.

Some featured authors include David Baldacci, Megan Giddings, and Sarah McCoy.

Don’t miss out on these literary wonders! You can see which tickets are still available and find out more information here.

You may also like: Teaching a child how to read

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.