Start your journey with the IMPACT blueprint

Benny Pough on creating a successful future Pough tells all in his new book, On Impact: Life, Leadership and Betting on Yourself.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Having trouble navigating life? Entertainment industry veteran, Benny Pough, lays out the ways to success with his new book, On Impact: Life, Leadership and Betting on Yourself.

Pough has learned many lessons in his 30-year career of working from the bottom to the top. His journey started as a paperboy to launching his career with Motown records. Pough decided to tell his own story after a near-death accident in 2014.

Today, Pough offers one-on-one coaching and inspiring words of encouragement on social media.

Happy reading and growing in excellence!

Related: Ways to manage stress in your life

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.