Beef Tartare: One of many dishes of the Louisiana x Charlotte restaurant night

QC Kitchen: Beef Tartar from Louisiana chefs Wagyu Beef Tartare with Oyster Mayo will be featured in The Goodyear House at the Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Taste Louisiana’s authentic culture through its unique and diverse food.

“Any opportunity to travel and spread the word of Louisiana seafood, what we are doing, and why people love it,” Ryan Trahan an Executive Chef at Vestal, a live-fire restaurant in downtown Lafayette, Louisiana said.

Chris Coleman with the Goodyear House will host Ryan in NoDa.

Coleman says that their Louisiana by Charlotte Restaurant Night menu will feature a unique fusion of Louisiana and Carolina styles that highlights both of their takes on modern Southern cuisine with global inspirations.

Check out the full menu and future cuisine goodness at: louisianaxcharlotte.com/the-goodyear-house.

