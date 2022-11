'Día de Muertos' celebrates life Celebrate the Day Of The Dead this Saturday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Latin American Coalition invites everyone to the Dia de Muertos on Nov. 5!

Hundreds of people will celebrate the traditions of Mexico.

The free event has dancing, parades, and local artists.

Each hour has a whole list of fun activities for the whole familia!

