Getting more vitamin D when there’s less sunlight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Daylight Saving Time’s end means there is less sunlight to enjoy. But the lack of light doesn’t mean you have to miss out on good, old-fashioned vitamin D.

According to registered dietician Alice Smith, about half the world’s population have insufficient levels of vitamin D. The vitamin is pretty important, contributing to muscle function, brain cell activity, immune health, promoting healthy bones and teeth, and more.

Low levels may increase the risk of anxiety and depression – something folks see a rise in during the winter months.

You can get vitamin D naturally from the sun, or from the following foods:

Fatty fish (such as salmon and tuna) and fish oils like cod liver oil

Egg yolks

Mushrooms

Fortified foods, like milk

Talk to your doctor first about your vitamin D levels and whether or not supplements are needed.

