Getting ready for the Common Threads Fiber Arts Story Swap Come meet more than two dozen fiber artists Nov. 5.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Gallery at Morning Star will present Common Threads Fiber Arts Story Swap, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5.

This free, family-friendly event will be open to the public.

“Common Threads” is a celebration of the creative community with more than two dozen unique fiber artists ready to share their stories, methods and inspirations.

For more information, visit mslcnc.org/thegallery.

