Roastin’ for Research: Brewery holds event for childhood cancer research

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Have a couple of drinks while supporting children’s cancer research. Divine Barrel Brewing is hosting the Roastin’ for Research tomorrow from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and giving the proceeds to fight childhood cancer through Reelin’ for Research and UNC Children’s Hospital.

The event is free, but food tickets are needed to enjoy the food.

Roastin’ for Research started when Ken Conrad passed away in December 2015 from pancreatic cancer. Conrad’s family and friends focused on his love of deep-sea fishing to support cancer research. They renamed his boat Crew’, painted it pancreatic cancer purple, and got permission to add the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PANCAN) logo to the stern.

In May 2022, Roastin’ for Research raised over $150,00 so far to further cancer research through UNC-Chapel Hill’s Children’s Hospital and PANCAN, including over $60,000 raised as part of the 2022 Reelin for Research Tournament.

Can’t come?

You can bid on the silent auction here.

