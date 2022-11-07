After two years, The Rumor Mill Market is back open

The Rumor Mill Market reopening its doors The shop in Davidson closed two years ago during the pandemic. Its doors are opening back up to the community.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The rumors are true. A popular store in Davidson has reopened, two years after having to close its doors. Rumor Mill Market is located in a historic cotton mill, near Kindred off Highway 115.

They have moved away from its consignment-based model, while trying to maintain the charm that has welcomed customers since first opening in 2013.

“Our customers refer to us as their happy place. They love to just look around, get inspiration and ideas.”

There’s plenty of inspiration to choose from. From unique furniture, to lamps, pictures, and pillows. And being close to Lake Norman, you can sense a theme throughout the store. They also added a coffee shop, for a very simple reason: I like to drink coffee.

The entire store is warm and inviting, but one spot, Summers Nook, is very personal for owners Scott and Janie.

“That’s hard to talk about. But we lost our daughter. She was 27, two years ago and she was diagnosed with ocular melanoma at the age of 19. She was a schoolteacher at Langtree. She taught second grade. We wanted to do something in her memory. So in Summers Nook, the profits from that booth we are donating back to schools in need.”

From giving back with Summer’s Nook, to the way the store is laid out, everything here is intentional.

“We like to have it as easy to walk around as possible and people can kind of envision that piece in their home, maybe that on their wall. We take a lot of pride in that. Then we like to make it fun. So we have some unique items as the boat hanging above the canoe had an idea of making it a great light fixture. People love the white shutter wall that we have. And of course you’ll see the bathtub couch that we made.

Even though we’ve been closed for two years, probably…I don’t know 13 out of 15 people who came in when we reopened we’re like we’re so glad you’re back! We’re so thankful! We’re so happy that you’re open again and it was really nice.”

