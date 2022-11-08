Fall flavor in a bowl: Make Mimosa Grill’s roasted pumpkin soup Mimosa Grill is a well-known local eatery that has been around since 1987, a time when not many locally-owned restaurants were around.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - What says “fall flavor” more than pumpkin? Mimosa Grill has debuted its fall menu and it includes a delicious roasted pumpkin soup.

Mimosa Grill is a well-known local eatery that has been around since 1987, a time when not many locally-owned restaurants were around.

They’re open for lunch during the week, brunch on Saturday and Sunday, and dinner Monday through Saturday.

Chef Pete Deitrick joined Mimosa over the summer. Here’s how he says you can make your own roasted pumpkin soup:

Ingredients

2 8oz cans pumpkin puree (or 1 small pie pumpkin)

2 medium shallots chopped

4 cloves roasted garlic

2 tsp curry

2 tsp allspice

10oz chicken stock

4oz heavy cream

Salt and pepper to taste.

Directions

In a soup pot sauté the shallot and garlic until softened but not brown.

Add the spices and cook for 2 minutes until aromatic.

Deglaze with the chicken stock and add the pumpkin puree.

Bring to a low simmer for 10 minutes

Add the heavy cream and cook an additional 3 minutes.

Using a blender or immersion blender blend soup until smooth and slightly thick.

For garnish, Chef Deitrick says he likes to use fried sage, pumpkin seed oil, wild rice, candied pumpkin seeds or chestnut crème.

