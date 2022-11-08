The healing power of sound therapy Stephanie Bingham, a reiki master at The Spa at Selenite, joined us to talk more about sound therapy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A lot of people use sounds to help relax and fall asleep and there’s a good reason for it.

Sounds can really help heal the mind and soul, as frequencies can generate relaxation in the body from head to toe.

The high-frequency sounds are said to resonate with your physical, emotional and energetic bodies to balance energy

Stephanie Bingham, a reiki master at The Spa at Selenite, joined us to talk more about sound therapy.

Watch the video above for more on sound therapy and learn about Community Sound Healing on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m. at The Spa at Selenite.

