Yum! Making a Wentworth & Fenn cobbler pop tart It’s not just any cobbler; no plates or forks are needed.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Fall Foods Week continues here on QC Morning with cobbler.

But it’s not just any cobbler; no plates or forks are needed.

Chef Samantha Allen, the owner and executive pastry chef at Wentworth & Fenn, joined us to show us how to make a cobbler pop tart.

It’s one of Wentworth & Fenn’s signature items and includes a chef’s choice of a fruit/filling, a brown sugar crumble and a cream cheese glaze.

You can find this and other delicious baked goods at Wentworth & Fenn.

Next level toaster pastry business with Wentworth and Fenn in @campnorthend! We are celebrating fall foods on QC Morning this week! pic.twitter.com/pycsx8G1Zu — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) November 8, 2022

You may also like: WBTV announces new cookbook: ‘WBTV Family Recipes’

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.