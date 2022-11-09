Dogwood sharing tasty fall cocktail, mocktail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - When you think of fall flavors, you might not immediately think of cocktails or mocktails. Dogwood Southern Table & Bar is here to change that.
Winter Voss, bar manager at Dogwood, stopped by to show off some tasty fall drinks you can make at home!
Cocktail: Cold Buttered Rum
- 1.5oz Muddy River Spiced Carolina Rum
- 1oz butter syrup
- .5oz banana liqueur
- .25oz allspice dram
- .75oz lime
- Topped with fresh grated nutmeg
Mocktail: Stingless Bees
- 1.5oz seedlip citrus (zero proof alcohol replacement)
- .75oz lemon
- 1oz cinnamon & ginger honey syrup
