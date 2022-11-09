Dogwood sharing tasty fall cocktail, mocktail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - When you think of fall flavors, you might not immediately think of cocktails or mocktails. Dogwood Southern Table & Bar is here to change that.

Winter Voss, bar manager at Dogwood, stopped by to show off some tasty fall drinks you can make at home!

Cocktail: Cold Buttered Rum

1.5oz Muddy River Spiced Carolina Rum

1oz butter syrup

.5oz banana liqueur

.25oz allspice dram

.75oz lime

Topped with fresh grated nutmeg

Mocktail: Stingless Bees

1.5oz seedlip citrus (zero proof alcohol replacement)

.75oz lemon

1oz cinnamon & ginger honey syrup

