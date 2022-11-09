Dogwood sharing tasty fall cocktail, mocktail

Here’s to a unique taste of fall.

Cold buttered rum Cold buttered rum (Dogwood Southern Table & Bar)

By Brandy Beard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - When you think of fall flavors, you might not immediately think of cocktails or mocktails. Dogwood Southern Table & Bar is here to change that.

Winter Voss, bar manager at Dogwood, stopped by to show off some tasty fall drinks you can make at home!

Cocktail: Cold Buttered Rum

  • 1.5oz Muddy River Spiced Carolina Rum
  • 1oz butter syrup
  • .5oz banana liqueur
  • .25oz allspice dram
  • .75oz lime
  • Topped with fresh grated nutmeg

Mocktail: Stingless Bees

  • 1.5oz seedlip citrus (zero proof alcohol replacement)
  • .75oz lemon
  • 1oz cinnamon & ginger honey syrup

