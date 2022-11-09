See the power of an image at Coffey and Thompson

Photo exhibit at Coffey and Thompson You can see catch Edgar's work this Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Coffey and Thompson.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Edgar Rodas began his photography career taking pictures of classmates and working in several photography clubs in his home of Guatemala City.

Rodas moved to the U.S. in 2018. He later moved to Charlotte during the pandemic.

Coffey and Thompson opened their doors to Rodas to show his perspective of life through his art.

When gaining experience Rodas had several ‘first times’ because he didn’t know what he was doing, however, it didn’t stop him from doing his best.

Rodas draws inspiration from architecture and traveling. He loves showing the beauty of the world through culture food and more.

You can check out his latest work here.

